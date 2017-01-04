Barnsley: Conor Hourihane trying to score tap-ins, but he’s happy enough with a few crackers

Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane has admitted he has been working on trying to knock in a few close-range goals...but it appears as though the spectacular is more his forte.

The Reds’ skipper slammed home a 30-yard volley to grab an 88th-minute win at Nottingham Forest on Monday, to add to his collection of stunning strikes.

“I don’t really score tap-ins for some reason,” joked Hourihane, who has found the net five times this season.

“I’ve been working in training and in games to try and get into the box more and score a few tap-ins.

“It’s always really nice to score late on, it sat up nice for me and to start off 2017 like that, in front of the away fans as well, it was really special.”

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have won five of their last seven and are now just four points shy of the play-off places.

And Hourihane is delighted with how the Reds have taken the Championship by surprise.

The Irishman added: “It’s another three points and keeps us going up that ladder, up the table.

“I’m proud to lead this team. It’s been a fantastic rise this last 13, 14 months or whatever.

“There’s no rocket-science behind it, it’s just hard work on the training ground, good management from Hecky and everybody within the Club pushing together in the right direction.”

Central midfielder Sam Morsy was recalled from his loan deal at Oakwell by Wigan Athletic earlier this week.

The Egyptian international was seen sporting a Latics’ bench jacket in the stands at the DW Stadium on Monday.

However, despite Morsy being back in and around the squad across the Pennines, manager Warren Joyce believes the player will return to Barnsley imminently.

Wigan had a clause to recall Morsy from his season-long loan in January, which they have done, but the Reds have activated a pre-agreed transfer fee - which was also in the contract.

Joyce said: “There’s a clause in his contract where we can bring him back, which we did, we activated that.

“But Barnsley have a clause whereby they can sign him if they want to sign him for a set amount.”

“They’ve activated that as well, so unfortunately I think he’ll end up becoming a Barnsley player.

“There’s nothing we can do really, we don’t have an option.

“They can sign him if they pay ‘x’ amount of money, and they’ve exercised that clause.

“It’s just down to Sam agreeing personal terms now.”