Barnsley confirm signing of 18-year-old defender Ben Williams

Barnsley have today confirmed the signing of 18-year-old defender Ben Williams.

The youngster has signed a contract until the end of the 2017/18 season after impressing on trial last term. The left-back, who can also operate as a left winger, left Blackburn after their relegation to League One last season.

U23s head coach Paul Harsley said: "It was a real easy decision for the Club, to bring Ben back in on a permanent basis. He showed us in the latter stages of last season what he's all about, and I look forward to working with him again in the weeks and months ahead."

Williams added: "I'm absolutely delighted. It's been a great decision to come here and now I sit here with a professional deal and just want to thank everyone for having faith in me. I can't wait to get started, I'm ready to repay that faith and try and force myself into the first team reckoning."