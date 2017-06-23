Barnsley complete signing of Cameron McGeehan

Barnsley have completed the signing of midfielder Cameron McGeehan from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal to become the Reds' fourth signing of the summer.

And McGeehan is keen to sink his teeth into the challenge straight away when he joins up with his new team mates for pre-season training on Monday.

“I’m delighted to sign," he told the club's official website. "I’m really looking forward to things.

"I’ve had a great chat with the manager, met all the staff and some of the lads and it’s just exciting.

"Looking at the facilities and the stadium, I just can’t wait to get started here.

"I’m looking forward to getting straight into it on Monday for pre-season training and of course, the new season itself.”

McGeehan began his playing career with Chelsea before joining Norwich City, whom he captained to the FA Youth Cup triumph in 2013.

His senior football debut came on loan at Luton in the 2013/14 campaign where they won promotion back to the Football League.

The former Northern Ireland age group international had further loan spells with Cambridge United and Luton before joining the Hatters on a permanent deal in 2015.

He departs Luton having made 31 goals from his 106 appearances for the club.

McGeehan has not played since January 2 after breaking his leg in a match with Portsmouth.