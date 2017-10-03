Barnsley: Bradshaw determined to prove a point

Top goalscorer Tom Bradshaw believes he is proving the critics wrong with his scoring exploits so far this term for Barnsley.

Last season, former Walsallman Bradshaw netted eight goals in his maiden Championship campaign.

The Welshman already has seven to his name in all competitions this season heading into the second international break.

And he said: “I think I’m proving to a few doubters that I can do it at this level. I’ve always had the belief in myself that I can thrive at this level.

“I’ve always expected myself to score a lot of goals. To get seven so early on in the season is pleasing for any striker.

“I’ve always had confidence in myself that I can score goals. I did it in League One repeatedly and I believe I can do it in the Championship as well.”

The latest addition to that tally came at the weekend as Bradshaw bagged a brace to pick up a welcome three points for the Reds - against Millwall.

Paul Heckingbottom’s outfit picked up their first away win since way back in April, but most importantly they ended a four-game wait for a win.

Bradshaw added: “I’m over the moon. For us as a team we needed that win, we wanted that win.

“It was nice to show the fans we’re a good team and we can be clinical on our day. Now we want to build on that.”

Meanwhile, winger Dylan Mottley-Henry has joined National League club Tranmere Rovers on a one-month loan.

Mottley-Henry teams up with former Reds’ assistant manager Micky Mellon at Preston Park.

“He’s a winger with great pace and potential,” said Mellon.

Mottley-Henry has yet to make his first team debut at Oakwell and has been on loan with Altrincham and Bradford Park Avenue.