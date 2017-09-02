Barnsley boss thrilled with last minute business

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is delighted to have done some last minute business in the transfer window.

The Reds swooped to sign Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie and Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner on season-long loan deals before the transfer window shut until January.

And only out-of-favour midfielder Alex Mowatt found himself out of the Oakwell exit door as he agreed a season-long loan deal with League One Oxford United.

McBurnie joins former Swans youngster Ryan Hedges at Oakwell, while Gardner has been brought in to strengthen Heckingbottom’s central midfield.

Reflecting on McBurnie’s deal, which was only officially announced 50 minutes after the window had shut due to transfer complications, Heckinbottom said: “Oli is a player that we targeted early this summer and have successfully brought to the club.

“It’s not been a secret [we wanted him]. He is a Yorkshire lad and has jumped at the chance to come here on loan for the season.

“He will add some height (he is 6ft 2”), is a goal threat, along with that raw element of being an unknown quantity to Championship defences.

“I am looking forward to him coming into training and getting started.”

Meanwhile, Oxford boss Pep Clotet is looking forward to working with Mowatt, a player who has yet to make his mark for the club following a £500,000 move in January,

Mowatt was capped by England at under 20 level and worked closely with Clotet when the pair were at Leeds United last season.

The U’s boss said: “We were interested as soon as we found out there was a possibility of getting him [Alex], because we feel he is a player who adds to our creative options.

“He is the right type of player for us, one who wants to work hard and be part of what we are building.

“I am sure he will do very well for this club.”