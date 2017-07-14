Barnsley boss is a financial realist

Paul Heckingbottom accepts he won’t be able to splash the cash in order to sign new players.

The Barnsley head coach has seen a string of stars leave this summer and plenty of profit made by the club.

But while many fans will be hoping the sales of top stars John Stones, Mason Holgate, Alfie Mawson, Conor Hourihane, James Bree, Marc Roberts and Sam Winnall – to name a few – will be spent on high-profile signings, Heckingbottom knows he has to act wisely.

“We’ve always been good at bringing players in, but sometimes we’re going to lose out to bigger wages” admitted Heckingbottom, whose side face Grimsby Town today in their second pre-season fixture.

“We’re never going to go to a club and blow them away with an offer, we just can’t do that. We’re realistic with our money. However, the downside of that is that you can see a player looking elsewhere once you’ve made a bid. But I love the challenge of being an underdog and working with players to improve them.”