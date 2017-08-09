Barnsley: Blow for Reds as star Andy wants to leave

Want-away defender Andy Yiadom has reportedly told the club he wants to leave this summer.

The right-back previously turned down a contract extension at Oakwell.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said the Ghanaian international was ready to run down his current deal and see what was waiting for him at the end of the season.

However, it has emerged that Yiadom has no intention of staying beyond this transfer window.

Huddersfield Town remain interested in signing the player, despite having two previous offers knocked back.

Other Premier League clubs, including Swansea City, have been put on alert by the situation - with Reading also keen on adding the player to their squad.

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom insists Barnsley fans got true value for money on Tuesday night as his side beat Morecambe in a seven-goal thriller. The Reds’ head coach was adamant he wanted an extra game in the Carabao Cup in order to help bed his side together.

That looked a formality when his side led 3-1, but it took a stoppage-time winner from Ryan Hedges to put the South Yorkshire side into the hat for round two.

“Everyone got their monies worth who came to watch that game,” grinned Heckingbottom.

“It had everything including a last-minute winner for us, which is pleasing. I’d have been upset for the players had we not won the game after being ahead all the time and missing glorious opportunities at the end.

“Morecambe had their chances as well and they certainly played their part in what was a really good game for the neutral.”