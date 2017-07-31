Barnsley: Blow for Reds as Andy Yiadom turns down new deal at Oakwell

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom has rejected a new deal at the club.

CEO Gauthier Ganaye revealed at the start of the summer that the Reds were in talks with the Ghanaian international over a new contract.

However, it has emerged that those talks have since come to an end with the player against the idea of extending his tenure at the club.

Yiadom is entering the final year of his two-year stay at Oakwell, but he wants a move away from the Reds. The decision comes with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town readying yet another bid for the player.

David Wagner’s side secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history, via the play-offs, last term.

Barnsley have been labelled as a selling club, but they have showed strong resolve over keeping Yiadom, right, so far this summer.

They have already turned down bids, believed to be £750,000 and £1.5m, from the Terriers as well as knocking back a couple of offers from Swansea City.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom labelled the initial £750,000 offer as “disrespectful” and thought the Reds had shrugged off any interest with their defiant stance.

However, the newly-promoted top-tier side are ready to test the club’s resolve with a third bid.

And with Yiadom rejecting a new deal, he could be the latest in a long line of high-profile departures at the revolving door that is Oakwell.

Barnsley have a heritage of developing defenders and making money from them. John Stones, Mason Holgate and Alfie Mawson found the bright lights of Premier football too big an opportunity to pass up.

Captain Marc Roberts also left, albeit for fellow Championship club Birmingham City, in a big-money move earlier this summer, whilst promising full-back James Bree went to Aston Villa back in January.

It is not just defenders who have left in recent times with stars Sam Winnall, Conor Hourihane, Marley Watkins and Josh Scowen all departing.

Yiadom would be a huge loss at a transitional time for the Reds as he is one of only a handful of players in the squad who has Championship experience.

He was brought in on a free transfer from League Two Barnet last summer and was a standout last season.

Because of that Heckingbottom could decide to keep the player and let him run his contract down, like Watkins and Scowen did last term.

However, he would want to avoid a negative atmosphere in the dressing room and a scenario where Yiadom refuses to play to force a move - like Virgil van Dijk at Southampton.