Barnsley blow as Sam Morsy signs new deal with Wigan

Barnsley have been struck a blow as top transfer target Sam Morsy snubbed a return to the club as he signed a contract extension with Wigan.

The central midfielder impressed whilst on loan at Oakwell earlier this season, and the player was keen on a permanent move during his time under Heckingbottom.

Parent club Wigan recalled the player in January and he has started their last couple of games.

The Reds activated a pre-agreed transfer fee, believed to be £300,000, when he went back to DW Stadium, but Barnsley have missed out to a higher wage offer once again - much like Winnall’s move last week.