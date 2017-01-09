Barnsley away to Blackburn in FA Cup should they beat Blackpool in Oakwell replay

Barnsley will face another trip across the Pennines in the fourth round of the FA Cup, should they beat Blackpool in the third round replay at Oakwell next week.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men were held 0-0 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday as the League One team punched well above their weight.

And the draw saw them paired with fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

* Fourth round draw, to be played on the weekend of January 27-30 -

Tottenham v Wycombe; Derby v Leicester; Oxford v Newcastle or Birmingham; Sutton or AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds; Plymouth or Liverpool v Wolves; Southampton or Norwich v Arsenal; Lincoln or Ipswich v Brighton; Chelsea v Brentford; Manchester United v Wigan; Millwall v Watford; Rochdale v Huddersfield; Burnley or Sunderland v Fleetwood or Bristol City; Blackburn v Barnsley or Blackpool; Fulham v Hull; Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley; Crystal Palace or Bolton v Manchester City.