Barnsley: Adam Hammill looks to prove worth in he Championship for the Reds

Adam Hammill believes he has a point to prove this time around in the Championship.

The 28-year-old has played in the second tier of English football with four different clubs - including Barnsley.

After the way his last spell in the league went, being released by Huddersfield last August, the Reds’ winger feels he needs to prove some people wrong - including himself.

Hammill has come a long way since re-joining the club, after a three-month absence from the game when he was sacked by the Terriers, recently becoming a father for a second time.

“To be honest it’s like I’ve never been away,” admitted Hammill, who swooped the Reds’ Player of the Year award last term.

“On a personal level it’s good to get back to this level and I have points to prove.

“I have points to prove to myself because I’ve left myself down in the past and been disappointed with what I’ve done in the Championship.

“I’ve got no doubt in my own abilities and I’m convinced I will prove people wrong.

“I’m enjoying myself each and every game and that’s the most important thing.

“I think as a professional footballer you should always look to improve.

“I think I’m improving as a player and I think I’ve improved as a person a lot with a young family at home.”

Despite being just 28, Hammill finds himself as one of the elder statesmen of a young squad at Oakwell. And he sees himself as a sort of father figure as he imparts his wisdom to the younger members.

“I think this is a team that can really build on something here,” revealed Hammill.

“It can be a really exciting season for us. If we can start moving up the league then it can be a really enjoyable one for us.

“The experience is going to be vital. I’ve just been telling the lads not to panic and to take every game as it comes.

“I keep telling the boys to just set themselves little targets which are easy to break down every couple of games.

“For a young set of lads they’re all calm and collected and ready to step up and be Championship players.

“They’re all looking forward to every game and proving themselves as players and there’s no better place to do that than on the pitch on a Saturday or a Tuesday.”