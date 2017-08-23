Barnsley: Adam Hamill relishing the chance to prove doubters wrong again

Wing wizard Adam Hammill wants Barnsley to keep proving people wrong this season.

The Tykes were tipped for relegation from the Championship last term, before leaving pundits red-faced with a respectable mid-table finish.

Paul Heckingbottom’s boys are being touted as relegation contenders once again and they are currently sat in 20th place after their opening four games.

But there is a long way to go and the Reds have come back from much worse positions - when they were in the League One relegation zone at Christmas before a stunning revival saw them get promoted through the play-offs.

“Last season I think we were amongst the favourites to go down and we had a successful campaign,” reflected Hammill, who netted three times last season.

“It’s the same this year, but we’re looking to emulate that and also do better than last season. All of us want to improve as players and as a team so I don’t see why we can’t.

“It’s the same questions, but a different year. That’s the way we look at it.

“We’ve rebuilt a squad before and we all have faith in the recruitment staff here.”

Hammill is by far the oldest player in Heckingbottom’s squad at the age of 29 and he wants to lead by example as a voice of experience in the Oakwell camp.

Hammill added: “I’m trying to set an example to the other lads and be a benchmark for them to try and emulate.

“I’ve player at the highest level which is the Premier League.

“I’m the oldest head in the team. I’ve enjoyed the leadership role that I’ve taken on this year.

“I’ve been more of a sensible lad around the dressing room and I’ve tried to guide the younger lads.”

“If my advice helps them along the way then I’ll be happy.”