Barnsley: Adam Davies ‘can be one of best keepers in Reds history’

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom believes Adam Davies can become one of the club’s best ever goalkeepers after signing a new deal.

The Reds yesterday stemmed the flow of top stars departing the club by tying down goalkeeper Adam Davies to a new contract.

Three of the Reds’ main players have departed Oakwell so far this January with Marley Watkins hoping to become a fourth.

But keeper Davies – who holds the honour of having made the most saves in the Championship this season – has pledged his future to Barnsley until the summer of 2019 and his boss is delighted.

“There’s no doubt he thorougly deserves this deal,” Heckingbottom said.

“He’s been a massive part of our recent success and he’s constantly improving as a player.

“If Adam carries on the way he’s playing, he has all the attributes and attitude to become one of the best goalkeepers this club has ever seen.

“We’re all pleased to keep him here on a longer deal for footballing reasons, but the personal qualities that he brings to the side are just as important to us in keeping him here.”

Davies himself believes he will continue to improve with the Reds.

“I want to be here because of the quality of coaching and the opportunity,” he said.

“Barnsley is the perfect place to be if you want to keep working on your game both individually and as part of a team.

“I have a lot of ambitions as a keeper and I look forward to achieving them at this club and at international level.”

Davies’ decision to remain with Paul Heckingbottom’s side came as a welcome boost yesterday as Conor Hourihane completed his long-mooted switch to Aston Villa.

Hourihane joined for an undislosed fee and signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park, following defender James Bree who switched in a £3million move on Wednesday.

The double move to the West Midlands came after striker Sam Winnall’s shock move to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The Reds are interested in plugging the midfield gap left by Hourihane by signing Doncaster-born Alex Mowatt from Leeds United.

Mowatt could be available in the summer on a free transfer should Gary Monk’s side decide against offering him a new deal.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have rejected a transfer request from Watkins.

A number of second tier clubs were put on red alert after Watkins handed in his request, including Ipswich Town – who saw a £1million deadline day bid for the forward rejected in the summer.