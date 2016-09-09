Barnsley: Adam Armstrong wants to fire Reds up the table

Loan striker Adam Armstrong is looking to use his time at Barnsley to force his way into recognition at Newcastle.

The 19-year-old completed his loan deal at the club last Tuesday after head coach Paul Heckingbottom met the England U20 international at St George’s Park.

Despite only being at the club until January, initially, the prolific striker is adamant he will do all he can to keep the Reds near the top of the table.

“It was a no brainer to join Barnsley,” revealed Armstrong, who missed a penalty against Brazil whilst on U20 duty last Sunday.

“I spoke to Rafa Benitez [Newcastle manager] at the start of the season and he told me to get some experience in the Championship where I’ll get more minutes than I would at Newcastle.

“I chose Barnsley and I think it’s the right club for me as it’s going in the right direction.

“I want to work my way into the Newcastle team and the way to do that is to come to Barnsley, work hard and try to get them as high up in the table as I can.”

The striker is set to start on the bench as the Reds travel to Preston for a tasty Red Rose-White Rose rumble later today.

Armstrong will face competition from Sam Winnall, Tom Bradshaw and Marley Watkins to start up front during his time at Oakwell and the youngster is up for the challenge.

“I knew that coming here I wasn’t going to walk straight into the side, I knew that,” said Armstrong, who scored 20 goals whilst on loan at Coventry in League One last term.

“They won 4-0 the other week so you’re not going to come in and walk straight in.

“I’ve just got to train hard and hopefully catch the gaffer’s eye and when you come on you’ve got to take you chance.

“I think it’s the same for all the lads at all the clubs, at any level, if you’re on the bench you want to come on and prove yourself.”

*Conor Hourihane scooped the Championship Player of the Month award for August after scoring twice and contributiing three assists.