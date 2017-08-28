Barnsley 3 Sunderland 0: ‘Grown up’ Reds teach Sunderland a lesson

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom saluted a ‘grown-up’ performance after his confidence-fuelled team thrashed dismal Sunderland.

The Black Cats opened the game encouragingly, but by the end of it they had been distinctly second best as the Reds cruised to their second League victory of the season.

The Sunderland players and manager Simon Grayson left the field to a crescendo of boos at both half-time and full-time, but Reds boss Heckingbottom was left to purr over a well-deserved win against a team just relegated from the Premier League.

“The biggest thing for me was that we weathered the storm at the beginning,” said a proud Heckingbottom.

“Sunderland did start really quickly and they put us under pressure. We defended really well, though, and we blocked tackles when we had to. We didn’t panic neither, which was another main thing for me.

“We played our way back into the game, got the goal, and from that point there was only one team in it.

“We managed the game, and we’re showing a bit more maturity which is also pleasing. It was a much more grown up performance as the game went on.”

Early signs didn’t look promising when Adam Jackson almost headed a George Honeyman cross into his own net, but the Reds soon clawed themselves into contention in front of almost 16,000 inside Oakwell.

They turned the game right into their favour with two goals inside five minutes just after the half-hour mark.

Ike Ugbo struck from close range after a Harvey Barnes cross wasn’t cleared, then Barnes volleyed in a cracker from 15 yards.

Barnes almost made it three shortly after the break when he headed onto the roof of the net, before victory was sealed in style in the 67th minute.

Ugbo expertly released George Moncur just inside the Sunderland box, and he crashed home brilliantly with his left foot to signal a mass exodus from the visiting fans’ end of the stadium.

welcome break

Paul Heckingbottom believes the international break has come at an ideal time for his new-look side.

The Reds will go into their fortnight off in terrific heart after this win and return to action on September 9 with a trip to Preston.

“One-hundred-per-cent we need the break now, it’s definitely come at the right time,” said Heckingbottom.

“Some players are right on the limit.

“We’ve now got two weeks to work with the players, and some of them need it.

“We’ve got so many players making not only Championship debuts, but league debuts.

“It’s tough. They’ve been pushed and stretched, so ment]ally and physically they need to re-charge their batteries.

“We’ll be a bit easier with them this week, then the following week we’ll be right back at them again.”

Grayson blasts his players

Sunderland boss blasted his players following their dismal display at Oakwell which produced a dismal second straight defeat, and their fans didn’t hold back with their criticism.

Grayson said “It’s not acceptable for us to lose in that manner. I can understand the fans’ reactions.”