Barnsley: £2m Yiadom poised for Huddersfield switch after medical

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom is on the verge of a move to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

A fee believed to be in the region of £2 million - the Reds’ valuation of the player - has been agreed with the Premier League new boys.

The right-back recently snubbed a new deal at Oakwell due to his desire to play in the top flight.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed the player was happy to run down his current contract, which expires at the end of the season, like he did at Barnet before moving to Oakwell.

However, an unsanctioned TV interview by Yiadom - which Heckingbottom said “disappointed” him - has seemingly forced the club’s hand.

The player underwent his medical at the Terriers yesterday ahead of the move.

The accepted bid was the third from Terriers boss David Wagner who was impressed with Yiadom’s debut season in the Championship last term.

Heckingbottom labelled the first of those bids as “disrespectful”, before also rejecting a second offer.

Free agent Dimitri Cavare is one player the Reds are looking at as a potential replacement for Yiadom.

Ironically, the 22-year-old was on trial at Huddersfield after French club Rennes let him leave.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s game against Ipswich Town comes too early for Liam Lindsay, who is out with a foot injury, and Zeki Fryers (hamstring) and Lloyd Isgrove (foot) remain sidelined.

Heckingbottom said: “I’m expecting Ipswich to set up not to concede when they come here. They play five at the back, but they’ve got youth and energy as well. They’re going to be really well organised.”

Click here for the latest news from Oakwell