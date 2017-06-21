Barnsley 2017/18 fixtures - Reunion with Lee Johnson opens season

Barnsley will come face to face with former boss Lee Johnson on the opening day of the 2017/18 Championship season.

The Reds open with a trip to Bristol City on August 5 before welcoming another former Barnsley boss to Oakwell on August 12 when Mick McCarthy arrives with his IpswOich Town outfit.

The first two matches sandwich the Caraboa Cup clash with Morecambe which will take place on August 8.

Barnsley do not have to wait long for the first South Yorkshire derby of the campaign as they head to Sheffield United on August 19. The return fixture at Oakwell is on April 7.

They visit Sheffield Wednesday on October 28 before welcoming the Owls to Oakwell on February 10.

Boxing Day brings a home clash with Preston North End while New Year's Day delivers a mouthwatering trip to Sunderland.

The final day of the season sees the Reds travel to Derby County on May 6.

Sat Aug 5 Bristol City (A)

Sat Aug 12 Ipswich Town (H)

Tue Aug 15 Nottingham Forest (H)

Sat Aug 19 Sheffield United (A)

Sat Aug 26 Sunderland (H)

Sat Sep 9 Preston North End (A)

Tues Sep 12 Reading (A)

Sat Sep 16 Aston Villa (H)

Sat Sep 23 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Tue Sep 26 Queens Park Rangers (H)

Sat Sep 30 Millwall (A)

Sat Oct 14 Middlesbrough (H)

Sat Oct 21 Hull City (H)

Sat Oct 28 Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Tues Oct 31 Burton Albion (A)

Sat Nov 4 Birmingham City (H)

Sat Nov 18 Norwich City (A)

Tues Nov 21 Cardiff City (H)

Sat Nov 25 Leeds United (H)

Sat Dec 2 Bolton Wanderers (A)

Sat Dec 9 Derby County (H)

Sat Dec 16 Brentford (A)

Sat Dec 23 Fulham (A)

Tue Dec 26 Preston North End (H)

Sat Dec 30 Reading (H)

Mon Jan 1 Sunderland (A)

Sat Jan 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Sat Jan 20 Aston Villa (A)

Sat Jan 27 Fulham (H)

Sat Feb 3 Queens Park Rangers (A)

Sat Feb 10 Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Sat Feb 17 Hull City (A)

Tue Feb 20 Burton Albion (H)

Sat Feb 24 Birmingham City (A)

Sat Mar 3 Norwich City (H)

Tue Mar 6 Cardiff City (A)

Sat Mar 10 Middlesbrough (A)

Sat Mar 17 Millwall (H)

Sat Mar 31 Bristol City (H)

Mon Apr 2 Nottingham Forest (A)

Sat Apr 7 Sheffield United (H)

Tue Apr 10 Ipswich Town (A)

Sat Apr 14 Bolton Wanderers (H)

Sat Apr 21 Leeds United (A)

Sat Apr 28 Brentford (H)

Sun May 6 Derby County (A)