Barnsley 1 Ipswich Town 2: Reds dominate but pay for missed chances

Barnsley gaffer Paul Heckingbottom was gutted the Reds came away with nothing after an improved performance against Ipswich Town.

The Reds were well beaten at Bristol City on the opening day, but they deserved at least a point - and even more - at Oakwell on Saturday.

It was another reminder to Heckingbottom’s much-changed squad of just how ruthless the Championship is.

“It’s a real tough one to take,” reflected a dejected Heckingbottom.

“The message to the players is regardless of how well we think we’ve played, we’ve not played well enough.

“We want to be in a position to win games playing that well, win games playing even better and also win games when we’re second best.

“I think we did well enough, but to come away with nothing is really disappointing.”

The Reds were good value for their half-time lead after Tom Bradshaw headed home Ryan Hedges’ cross in the 15th minute.

A double substitution from former Barnsley boy Mick McCarthy at the break proved the defining moment. Both subs, David McGoldrick and Martyn Waghorn, netted after the restart to keep the Reds on zero points.

missed chancecs

Barnsley were left frustrated as they could only find the back of the net once in a dominant display.

Ipswich were indebted to Polish goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who made eight saves, after the Reds continuously banged on the door.

But those countless missed chances came back to haunt Heckingbottom’s side in the second half.

“To be leading 1-0 and then create chances and not take them you’re always fearful,” added Heckingbottom.

“You always need that second goal. I think we had 22 efforts, 10 on target, 12 off.

“They had five, two on, three off and that just shows the sort of difference in attacking play if you like.”

The Reds could have been home and dry well before the break.

George Moncur and eventual goalscorer Bradshaw were both denied by Bialkowski early on.

Menacing Moncur saw a strike cleared off the line after a well-worked short corner with Adam Hammill.

Hedges, who had scored in the Reds’ opening two fixtures, was superbly kept out on the stroke of the break - after Moncur was again kept at bay.

Late on, with the Reds scrambling for an equaliser, new loanee Harvey Barnes had an effort acrobatically tipped around the post to end a frustrating afternoon.

£2m sale on track

Andy Yiadom’s move away from the club is still ongoing, according to Heckingbottom.

The defender’s £2m move to Huddersfield Town reportedly hit a snag due to a back issue.

But Heckingbottom revealed it is still on track and he wants it resolved as soon as possible so his squad can move on.

Yiadom was understandably left out of the side due to his impending move.

“There’s not much I can add, it’s still ongoing as far as I’m aware,” said Heckingbottom.

“We obviously agreed a fee with Huddersfield at the end of the week and gave him permission to speak to them.

“It would have been unfair to the rest of the lads in the dressing room if he played. We’ve been talking to Huddersfield, Huddersfield have been talking to us, he’s been talking to them, it wouldn’t have been right for him to play with the situation as it is.”

Yiadom impressed on his debut season in the Championship last term and he turned down a contract extension last month.

An unsanctioned TV interview from the player forced the club’s hand as they accepted the Terriers’ third offer.

Heckingbottom confirmed Dimitri Cavare is a target to replace the Ghanaian international at Oakwell, but a move is far from complete.