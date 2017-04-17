Barnsley 1 Brentford 1 - Davies the hero as penalty save earns Reds draw

Barnsley keeper Adam Davies proved to be the hero as his second-half penalty save prevented Brentford from heading back south with a victory.

Davies proved his undoubted worth once again as he kept out Jota’s penalty to make sure both these mid-table sides bagged a point apiece.

STAR MAN: George Moncur

Paul Heckingbottom made one change in the wake of last Thursday’s late collapse at Wigan with Josh Scowen coming back into the midfield at the expense of front-man Adam Armstrong.

Marley Watkins was moved to a more advanced position just behind Tom Bradshaw.

Despite the game having a distinct end-of-season feel in the opening stages at Oakwell, the Reds were to pick up the mantle eventually and they took the game to the in-form Bees.

The visitors had threatened first when Jota hit a shot wide, but the Reds soon got to grips with the game.

Watkins headed a precise Ryan Kent cross narrowly wide, while midfielder Matty James found space in the Brentford box, only to subsequently crash a shot straight at league debutant ‘keeper Jack Bonham.

Bradshaw forced a fine save out of Bonham, before the deadlock was finally broken - and deservedly by the Reds - in the 28th minute.

Scowen’s cross from the right flank wasn’t sufficiently cleared, allowing Watkins to pounce on the loose ball and he smashed into the roof of the net from 15 yards.

Bradshaw almost doubled the hosts’ lead minutes later when his half-volley fizzed wide.

It was looking as though the Reds would hang on routinely to their advantage into the interval, but the Bees struck back in the 41st minute.

The talented Jota played in Dutch prospect Florian Jozefzoon, and he nonchalantly flicked the ball past Davies to register his first goal in English football.

There was drama at the start of the second period with Davies dramatically coming to the Reds’ rescue.

The home ‘keeper was superb in palming Jota’s spot-kick onto the post and behind after Angus MacDonald had been penalised for handling a shot from first-half sub Sergi Canos.

The Reds hit straight back after their let-off, with Bonham again called into action as he produced a stunning stop to deny George Moncur.

The game had now opened up, and Bees’ midfielder Konstantin Kerschbaumer turned neatly before hitting a shot just wide.

The woodwork came to Brentford’s rescue on the hour mark.

After Kent’s mazy run culminated with a pass to the impressive Moncur, he let fly with a superb strike that thumped the crossbar.

Watkins missed a couple of golden opportunities for the Reds - the second goal the home faithful were craving was proving elusive.

Watkins and James were both again thwarted by ‘keeper Bonham in the closing moments.