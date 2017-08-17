Andy Yiadom back in the frame at Barnsley for derby with Sheffield United after Huddersfield Town move breaks down

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed Andy Yiadom’s move to Huddersfield Town has fallen through.

The Reds accepted the third bid from their Yorkshire rivals for the right-back.

However, talks between the player and the Premier League club came to a halt.

And Yiadom is in contention for tomorrow’s derby trip to Sheffield United after returning to training yesterday.

“The thing with Huddersfield isn’t moving forward, it’s broken down,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s back with us and he’s one of our players now. We gave it every possible chance for Yids and for us because obviously we were happy with the finances behind it.

“Rather than being in limbo we’ve called a halt to it and he’s back with us now.”

Meanwhile, the Reds snapped up Dimitri Cavaré on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was a potential replacement for the, then, outgoing Yiadom - and was previously on trial at Huddersfield.

The player has penned an initial two-year deal from Stade Rennais and much like the move for Mamadou Thiam, the club will have to wait on international clearance.

As yet Thaim’s is still yet to come through ahead of the trip to the Blades on Saturday lunchtime.

It will be the first time the two clubs have played each other in the Championship since the 2010/11 season and it is testament to how both sides have fought back from spells in League One.

And Heckingbottom is looking forward to another high-profile derby.

He added: “To us it’ll just be another derby and we loved them last season, whether it was Rotherham, Wednesday, Leeds, Huddersfield and we’re looking forward to them all this season.

“They’re just great games. They’re great games for the players, for the fans and I enjoy them.”

“They’ve always been my favourite games to be a part of.”

And Heckingbottom has praised opposite number Chris Wilder, who secured successive promotions with different clubs - first with Northampton Town and then the Blades.

He finished: “To do it at different clubs, year on year, it can never be considered a fluke.

“Chris has done really well, he’s got a lot of things which he believes in.

“He’s got ideas and skillsets which are transferable as he’s showing across different club in different leagues and he’ll be looking to implement that at an even higher level this season.”