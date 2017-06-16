A real’Buzz’ at Broomhill Festival five-a-side tournament in Sheffield

More than 350 people from across Sheffield attended the Broomhill Festival five- a-side football tournament at Goodwin Sports Centre.

There was an entry of 42 teams, ranging from children aged 5 (Y1 in School) to adults. There were boys teams, girls teams and mixed gender teams.

The seven leaguewinners were :

Y1/Y2: Golden Eagles; Y2/Y3: Nether Green FC 2; Y3-Y5: Crosspool Juniors; Y5/Y6: Hallam Boys; Y7/Y8: Sheffield Sunday; Y9/Y10: Yung Boiz; Adults: Lucky Number 7.

The event was organised for the festival by Paula Higgins, the Community Activities Coordinator at Buzz Sheffield. The tournament was supported by more than 15 Buzz volunteers and Sheffield Hallam University.

Buzz, funded by the Big Lottery Fund and Children in Need, was established in 1999 and originally set up in response to parents requests to have a safe place for their children to play after school.

Action from the Broomhill Festival Five a Side competition at Goodwin Sports Centre. Photo: Dean Atkins

Since then it has grown significantly into a charitable company, supporting over 300 vulnerable and disadvantaged people a year.

Proceeds from the event go to support Buzz Sheffield families and towards Festival Funds for next year.

* www.buzzsheffield.co.uk