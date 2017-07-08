First podium for Sheffield Silverdale schoolboy motorcyclist Matt Bower

Sheffield schoolboy motorcyclist Matt Bower achieved his first ever podium in Round 5 of the MCE BSB Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup took place at Snetterton.

The 15-year-old Silverdale student finished third in the Saturday race and fourth on Sunday, leaving him fifth place in the Championship on 119 points, just three points short of fourth place Kade Verwey.

Under perfect skies and fantastic track conditions the weekend featured two gripping races.

Riding a Chris Walker Kawasaki Matt got off to a fantastic start in the opening race, rumbling down into Riches Corner and he managed to stick with the pack. There was mega battle for second, third and fourth place throughout, Matt securing third place.

He stormed straight into first place in Race 2, albeit it short-lived as Brian Hart swooped past him on the first corner. The race saw lots of passing manoeuvres and Matt’s fighting spirit came out later in the race where he had to settle for a fourth place. Matt was very happy with his results and showed consistency over the two races.

He is now fifth in the championship with 119 points, just three points behind Kade Verwey in fourth.

The series continues at Cadwell Park on August 18.