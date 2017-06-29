Doncaster’s Tara Moore fails to qualify for Wimbledon

Doncaster’s Tara Moore vowed to come back stronger after her hopes of qualifying for the main Wimbledon draw were dashed at Roehampton.

Despite fighting valiantly and showing some true Yorkshire steel, Moore lost 7-5 6-2 to Irina Falconi in just over one and a half hours on the second day of the qualifying tournament at the Bank of England Sports Club.

But the British number-five was buoyed by her performance against her American opponent and believes she can emulate her fine form which saw her make the second round at the iconic grand slam tournament last year.

“Sometimes you play good tennis and lose matches. I think it’s a pretty good statement for my grass season really,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’ve played some tough opponents and been a bit unlucky here and there and I’ll try and come back stronger and work harder.

“Irina’s a great player. She was in the top 60 before and I knew going into the match it was going to be a tough one and I played good tennis.

“Obviously the grass is one of my favourite times of the year and I haven’t had a great grass season but that’s just part of tennis. Sometimes you play good matches and you lose, sometimes you play good matches and you win.

“I think for me, it’s just really important to keep my head down and keep fighting and come back stronger next year.

“This is the middle of the year for us, we’ve still got half a year to go. I think it’s hopefully going to be a good rest to the year.”

The Hong-Kong British star – currently ranked 216 in the world – suffered more disappointment in the doubles with Canadian partner Conny Perrin, losing 6-4 6-0 to Paula Kania and Nina Stojanovic.

“We played well, but all credit to them they played really well. Doubles can go really quick and I don’t think the score was a reflection of how tough the match was,” said Moore, who trains in North London but has grandparents who still live in Doncaster.

“In the second set we had a lot of opportunities and there was just one or two key points here or there and that’s doubles really.

“We try and play every tournament we can together and it’s nice to play with one partner – it’s consistent and you know each other’s game so it’s good.”

SSE, the energy behind Andy Murray Live 2017 returns for a second year to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow. SSE do more for their customers, providing access to exclusive sport and entertainment reward offers and they’re giving customers the chance to win amazing experience packages to this year’s already sold out event. Sign up to #SSEReward now for free ssereward.com/competition