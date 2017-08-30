Disney On Ice searches for the next Sheffield skating superstar

Disney On Ice and IceSheffield has today launched a competition to find the next Sheffield skating superstar, ahead of Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure arriving at Sheffield Arena on November 15.

One lucky amateur Sheffield skater will win the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to appear in the Fit to Dance pre-show on Friday November 17. The Fit to Dance pre-show invites the audience to join Nick and Judy from Zootropolis in a fun, energetic dance routine before the show starts.

To launch the competition, three workshops, hosted by Disney On Ice skaters at IceSheffield, took place where amateur skaters of different abilities showed off their skating skills to enter the competition. They even got a sneak peek of some of the moves from Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure.

The competition opens to all skaters today on the IceSheffield website https://siv.org.uk/forms/disney-on-ice-competition,inviting amateur skaters to upload a video of themselves in action until September 18. Once all entries are received, Disney On Ice and IceSheffield will select the winner based on who captures the fun, sparkle and magic of Disney On Ice the most.

Shaun Lough from IceSheffield commented: “We are so excited to be working with Disney On Ice for this competition and help to build the profile of skating here in Sheffield. It was a fantastic experience for our amateur skaters to be able to skate with the professionals today and understand the amount of hard work and determination that goes into skating. We are really looking forward to seeing all the entries.”

Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure will be skating into Sheffield from 15th to 19th November, taking the audience on a journey through the most memorable Disney destinations with families exploring the magic worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen. Upbeat music, lovable Disney characters and unforgettable moments make this an experience your family will cherish forever.