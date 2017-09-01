Olympic silver medalist Bryony Page is targeting a return to competition in time for the trampolining World Championships in November.

Page underwent surgery on a troublesome ankle following her shock Olympic success last year, and has not competed since.

I’d really like to get to Sofia [for the World Championships] and that’s what I’m training towards

But while a year out of competition may phase some people, 26-year-old Page has taken it all in her stride and cannot wait to get back on the bed.

“The World Championships are definitely something that I’m striving towards.

“It’s just about timing and whether my ankle can take the loading, but it’s worth doing everything I can to compete at that level again and return to competition,” said Page, who last weekend participated in the Rotherham parkrun as a tail-walker.

“I’m back in training and I’m hoping to be back competing towards the end of the year.

“It’s a slow process through rehab after the operations, but it’s all going really positively. I’ve had amazing physio help alongside strength and conditioning and I’ve been able to keep fit even while not walking.

“I’m happy with my progress and I’m feeling positive about the future.

“I’d really like to get to Sofia [for the World Championships] there and that’s what I’m training towards.”

Page will not dive straight back into the World Championships, though, and has a progression plan mapped out for the coming months.

With the three-time national champion and 2013 world team champion refusing to dim her expectations due to a year away from competition.

“There are the British Championships and a world cup in September, so those are two checkpoints to see where I’m at, but the ultimate goal would be the World Championships,” she added.

“In between my two surgeries I was able to build up to a level where I began putting new elements into my routines, so since my second lot of surgery I’ve just been visualising those.

“For me it’s about getting back to where I was before the Olympic Games, ready for the World Championships, and push on afterwards.”

* The National Lottery players have been supporting sport since the very beginning. From thousands of community sports and fitness projects, right through to elite training and a whopping 848 Olympic and Paralympic medals - by playing, you’ve made it all possible.