CSFC 18 at The Dome: ‘Cheesecake Assassin’ Danny Mitchell prepares for final fight

Danny Mitchell is set to call time on his mixed martial arts fighting career this weekend with an emotional return to The Dome.

The Thorne fighter has been one of the trailblazers in the growth of the sport in Britain over his career.

But a catalogue of injuries has forced him into retirement – not before one last fight this weekend, back where it all began.

Mitchell – known as the Cheesecake Assassin – will take on Michael ‘Rocky’ Holmes on Saturday night at The Dome, where he has enjoyed plenty of memorable nights during his decade-long career.

And he admits it will be an emotional night.

“It will certainly be mixed emotions when I enter the cage for the last time,” Mitchell said.

“I’ve been competing in martial arts my entire life, starting Taekwondo at ten before moving on to MMA and then becoming a professional fighter in 2007.

“I’m looking forward to seeing me friends, family and fans on July 15 to help me bring the curtain down on my career in the right way.”

In retirement, Mitchell will focus on training the next generation of MMA fighters at his own gym, AVT, which he opened in 2012.

The career of the father of one has seen him signed by some of the biggest MMA organisations in the world including a two-fight deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship as well as time in Bellator.

During his time in Bellator he made history as the first fighter in the world to win a fight in the promotion by a ‘twister’ submission – a move rarely seen in MMA.

And he remains proud of his achievements to date.

He said: “Fighting in the UFC is the equivalent of a footballer playing in the Premier League, you are competing against the best in the world and this will always be one of my proudest moments.

“Then creating history by being the first person in the world to win by twister within Bellator was just amazing.

“My career has allowed me to fight all over the world, train with some of the best athletes in the world and compete in front of thousands of fans on the world’s biggest stage.

“Now it is time for me to concentrate on coaching the talent we have here in the UK and help guide the careers of our future champions.”

Mitchell’s clash with Holmes is part of CSFC 18 at The Dome. He has been involved in CSFC for the last five years with business partner Dominic Gibbs.

Tickets are still available on 01302 537704.