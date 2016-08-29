Yorkshire’s Liam Plunkett thankful for help given to him by departing coach Jason Gillespie

England seamer Liam Plunkett, signed by Jason Gillespie for Yorkshire three years ago, has voiced his own personal thanks for the impact the Australian has had on his fortunes.

Plunkett had endured an especially unpromising phase of his career before his move south to Headingley from Durham in 2013 at the age of 28.

Gillespie’s man-management helped him return to his best, however, and Plunkett has since added more international caps in all formats.

Reacting to the announcement of Gillespie’s departure yesterday, he said: “I’m obviously gutted – because he was good for me, and good for the team. It’s a tough decision that he’s made. But I want to thank him – he’s been great for me.

“They took a chance at the club to bring me there, and he’s been nothing but positive to me.

“He’s brought me back to playing for England. So I wish him the best, and look forward to catching up when I get back to Yorkshire.”

Gillespie quickly and rightly judged that Plunkett did not need any more technical tips, but moral support. “At that time, he was what I needed,” he said. “I was a bit raw, and struggling with my action.

“I thought it was all about technical.

“But it wasn’t – it was just about backing myself.

“When I went there, that was what he picked up straight away.”