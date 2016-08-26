Cricket: Yorkshire will have to be patient to beat Notts, admits Tim Bresnan

Tim Bresnan admits Yorkshire will have to be patient as they look to force a crucial County Championship victory over Nottinghamshire.

Yorkshire are still favourites to win the game - needing just seven wickets, with the visitors still 391 runs away from an unlikely victory - but yesterday’s play was curtailed by the weather, giving Notts hope of snatching a draw.

And Bresnan said: “There’s still plenty of time left and with the forecast better tomorrow we’ve still got the time to get the result that we want.

“If we bowl anything like how we did in the first innings and today before the rain then we know there’s enough in the wicket. We’ll just have to be patient.”

Stand-in skipper Gary Ballance scored his century before Yorkshire declared, and Notts moved to 61-3 before heavy rain curtailed play for the day midway through the afternoon session. Tom Moores proved to be the main barrier between victory for Yorkshire, the youngster making a career-best 41 not out on his Notts debut.

“Gary played immensely well,” Bresnan said.

“It is the sort of wicket that if you get in then you can score quite freely, especially if they don’t bowl in the right sort of areas. Obviously we have to learn a lesson from that and make sure we are patient.

“Our Championship prospects are hanging in the balance. This is our game in hand, so closing the gap would be nice but we still need to play good cricket until the end of the season to challenge for the Championship again.”