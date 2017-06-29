Tickhill’s Jordan Lowe in YSPL team to play Yorkshire

Tickhill’s Jordan Lowe has been selected in an ECB Yorkshire South Premier League representative team to face a Yorkshire XI next week.

Wicketkeeper batsman Lowe has scored 447 runs in 13 innings this season.

The match - a warm-up for the Natwest T20 Blast - takes place on Tuesday (5.30pm) at Sheffield Hallam Sports Park, Bawtry Road, Sheffield.

YSPL team:

David Toft (Wakefield Thornes) capt

James Moorhouse (Whitley Hall)

Tom Rowley (Sheffield Collegiate)

Billy Root (Sheffield Collegiate)

Harpreet Singh Bhatia (Barnsley Woolley Miners)

Muhammed Waheed (Treeton)

Sam Drury (Treeton)

Jordan Lowe (Tickhill)

Danny Waldron (Barnsley Woolley Miners)

Jack Forrester (Appleby Frodingham)

Umaid Asif (Wickersley Old Village)

12th man:

Bilal Anjam (Sheffield & Phoenix United)