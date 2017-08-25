Sheffield’s Joe Root is ‘the best in the world’

England hero Ben Stokes hailed Sheffield’s Joe Root as the best player in the world after he equalled a world record on his home ground at Headingley yesterday.

The England skipper’s half century against the West Indies saw him pass 50 in twelve consecutive Test matches, a run which stretches back to October last year in Bangladesh and draws him level with South African superstar AB de Villiers.

Root eventually fell for a fluent 59 after rescuing England from a familiar early collapse, and Stokes’ superb century helped them reach 258 all out. The Windies will resume day two of the second Test this morning 19-1.

And Stokes said: “It’s one hell of an achievement, and he’s one hell of a player. He has been for a long time now.

“The captaincy hasn’t affected his ability to score runs - if anything it’s made him better, which I didn’t think was possible.

“He’s right up there with the best in the world, if not the best, and showing why he deserves to be talked about in that company.”