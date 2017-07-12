Pontefract League round-up: Brodsworth Main breeze past Knottingley Town to stay on course for back-to-back promotions

Brodsworth Main blitzed Knottingley Town to remain on course for back-to-back promotions.

The Welfare Road club are playing in Division Two for the first time in their history after winning promotion last season.

Wickets tumbled at regular intervals as Town were skittled for just 53 all out.

But they have taken to their new surroundings like ducks to water and recorded their tenth league win from 12 games on Saturday.

The hapless visitors had no answer to prolific new ball pair Craig Richardson and Josh Bell who claimed eight wickets between them.

Richardson snared 5-23 off 12.1 overs and Bell claimed 3-14 from eight overs as Knottingley collapsed to 53 all out.

Adrian Price also chipped in with 2-7 to bring the innings to a close inside 24.1 overs.

Another Knottingley batsman is clean bowled, as Brodsworth wicketkeeper Ross Weston looks on.

Chamila Wijesinghe took 3-32 to ensure it was not all plain sailing for Brodsworth when they batted but, nevertheless, they completed a six wicket win in just 13.2 overs.

Main, who travel to bottom club Allerton Bywater this weekend, have a 15-point cushion at the top of the table.

In Division One Askern Welfare suffered a surprisingly emphatic defeat at home to Hatfield Town.

Shehzad Hussain (4-28) and Ellis Pattison (3-42) helped skittle the hosts for 88.

Andy Cutts top scored with 22 not out as Town chased down their target in 21.5 overs.

Barnby Dun were cut further adrift at the bottom following a 53-run defeat at Frickley Colliery.

Kieren Dinnage made 63 for the Doncaster club but they could only reach 190-9 in response to Frickley’s 243 all out.

Hooton Pagnell and Rossington Main were also dragged closer to danger after losing at Ackworth and Fairburn respectively.

Hooton went down by 28 runs as they posted 154 all out in response to the home side’s 182.

Dinuka Madapatha toook 4-25 and then top scored with the bat, making 28, but Rossington could only muster 127 all out in response to Fairburn’s impressive total of 251 all out.