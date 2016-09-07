Gillespie is content as Tykes carry on title push

Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie declaired himself content after his side remained well-placed to seal a crucial victory against Durham at Headingley.

Durham closed on 205 for four with Yorkshire leading by 255 and the visitors have plenty of hard work left to do if they are yet to deny the title-holders.

Yorkshire’s cause would have been helped considerably if Jake Lehmann had not put down two catches at third slip. He dropped opener, Keaton Jennings, off Ryan Sidebottom before he had scored and later denied Jack Brooks a wicket when he grassed a chance from Jack Burnham on seven.

And Gillespie said: “Our tail wagged and I was very pleased we scored the runs we did after being put in to bat. Our bowling was not good in the first hour and that was disappointing but the key is that we responded well and, all in all, I am a happy coach.

“Sometimes we need to adapt to situations more quickly and we cannot allow teams to get off to a flyer. I though we bowled too full and too wide at the start and we were not ruthless enough in the first ten overs but we came back well and there is still a long way to go.

“Durham showed a lot of fight and it was a really important wicket of Collingwood’s late in the day but they managed to get through that period.”

On Lehmann’s two drops, Gillespie said: “These are the moments you need to grasp but we have shelled a couple but the lads don’t mean to drop them.”

Mark Stoneman played some handsome drives at the start of Durham’s reply and he had made 38 to Jennings’ 14 when he was out at 56 in the 11th over, edging Brooks to second slip where Adam Lyth held a fast catch moving smartly to his right.

Steve Patterson removed Jennings for 40 and Scott Borthwick fell to another good catch by Lyth for 53. When Paul Collingwood had his leg-bail trimmed by Tim Bresnan, Durham were 165 for four but Burnham and Graham Clark were content to make slow progress to the close when Burnham was 34 off 113 deliveries and Clark 17.