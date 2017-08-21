CRICKET: Sheffield's Billy Root signs two-year pro deal at Nottinghamshire

Sheffield's Billy Root has signed a two-year professional contract at Nottinghamshire CCC, the club confirmed today.

The 25-year-old left hander was previously on a summer contract at Trent Bridge while he studied at University. After making his maiden first-class century last summer, 2017 was a breakthrough summer for Root as he made List A and Twenty20 debuts for Notts.

He averaged almost 65 in the Royal London One-Day Cup, and hit an unbeaten century against Warwickshire.

Now, Notts coach Peter Moores wants Root to push on in the red-ball format.

“Billy worked very hard in the off season and used his bowling to help get him a chance in the side from where he could show what he could do with the bat as well,” said the former England coach.

“He’s been an effective player for us, particularly in one-day cricket, and we’re looking for him to now push on in both white and red ball cricket after working very hard for this opportunity.

“As a younger player it is sometimes difficult to understand your own game and get the basics right that will help you become a more consistent cricketer, but we feel Billy is starting to do that.

"It is particularly difficult now for a young player to establish himself in all three formats, it's quite a lot to get your head around, but he is starting to put it together."

Root took five wickets and then hit 92 for Sheffield Collegiate in victory over Tickhill in the Yorkshire League South on Saturday.