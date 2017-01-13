Cricket: Jonny Bairstow hopes defeat just blip for England as they fall heavily to India A in Mumbai

Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow deemed England’s heavy defeat by India A in Mumbai “a kick in the backside” but nothing to fret about ahead of Sunday’s series opener in Pune.

On Tuesday England hunted down a steep target of 305 in Mumbai but, less than 48 hours later, they were served a reality check by what was, on paper, a considerably weaker opponent who nevertheless dismissed the tourists for 282 and romped home by six wickets with 62 balls remaining yesterday.

Bairstow top-scored with a fluent 64 at number three but was merely keeping the position warm for Joe Root, who arrived in the early hours of the morning and will return for the first one-day international.

England will surely be better for his presence in the top order but Bairstow insisted their defeat at the historic Brabourne Stadium was a well-timed nudge rather than anything more profound.

“It’s probably a good thing it’s happened here and not next time in Pune, it gives us a chance to refocus and it’s kind of a kick in the backside,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s too much concern. As a side we’ve been doing well and scoring 300 pretty regularly. Perhaps it was a little blip today but there’s nothing to really worry about. Hopefully it kicks us into gear for next week.”