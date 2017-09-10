Cricket: Joe Root sensing ‘special’ Ashes series against Australia after second series win as England captain

Sheffield’s Joe Root is confident England are capable of doing “something special” in the Ashes after delivering successive series victories in his first two series as captain.

England clinched a 2-1 win against West Indies on the back of an outstanding, career-best performance from all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson at Lord’s.

And the Yorkshireman is in optimistic mood for the Ashes winter ahead.

“It has been great,” he said.

“We’ve played some really good stuff this summer.”

England had to dig deep after second-Test defeats in each series, and Root added: “There were two difficult weeks, but what is most pleasing is the resilience and character to come back from both of those with two extra strong performances.

“That is great to see for what is going to be a very challenging winter. Plenty of challenges lie ahead - but with those challenges come great opportunities,” he said.

“We should not be afraid of going over to Australia, performing at our best and trying to do something special.

“We have all the attributes to go down there and put in a strong performance and get good results.”