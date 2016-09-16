Cricket: Joe Root looking forward to Bangladesh tour

Sheffield’s Joe Root is looking forward to England’s tour of Bangladesh this winter, despite concerns over player safety.

One day captain Eoin Morgan pulled-out of the trip while batsman Alex Hales also withdrew following talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

But Root, who will be joined on the tour by Yorkshire colleagues Gary Ballance, Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow, said: “I’m looking forward to the cricket, I really am. Bangladesh are becoming a very good side, especially in one day cricket.

“Going into the Test series, leading up to a big tour of India as well, it’s very important that we don’t see that as a warm up to that series and we treat Bangladesh with a lot of respect. They have got some players that are very capable of doing special things in international cricket.”

Root added: “If we can just concentrate on our game and looking to progress like we have done over the summer, it will make for a very entertaining start to the winter. Hopefully it will all go well and the talking points will all be around cricket and not anything else.”