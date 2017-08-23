Cricket: Future of Sheffield and Phoenix United CC shrouded in doubt as club is suspended from Yorkshire League South

The future of one of the oldest cricket clubs in the region is shrouded in doubt this morning after they were suspended from the Yorkshire South Premier League for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Sheffield and Phoenix United, who merged in 2015, advised the league committee that they would struggle to raise a team for their game against Tickhill this weekend. To “remove any uncertainty about the remaining games”, the league therefore took the decision to suspend United.

All points earned from games involving them will stand, and their opponents in the three remaining games will all receive 12 points - unless every other YSPL game that day is abandoned.

“The League are very aware of the extraordinary difficulties that have been faced by the club during the season, and in particular over the last few weeks,” a statement from league chairman Roger Pugh read.

“We would like to place on record our thanks for the efforts made by the chairman, Michael Heseltine, his son Jacob, and Matthew Rees to keep the team going at this very difficult time. We will continue to support Michael in his talks about the future of the club in the coming weeks.”

United, who were formed in 1854, and Phoenix - who date back to 1933 - merged after admitting “in recent times and for varying reasons both...have struggled to compete in their respective leagues.”