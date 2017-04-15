Ben Coad puts Yorkshire in charge with 4-47 haul

The impressive depth to Yorkshire’s seam-department resonated in the Edgbaston gloom as Ben Coad bowled the White Rose into the ascendancy on the opening day against Warwickshire.

Yorkshire arrived for this Specsavers County Championship Division One match still without injured front-line seamers Jack Brooks, Ryan Sidebottom and Liam Plunkett.

But captain Gary Ballance took up the option to bowl first and Coad, pictured, led the dismantling of the home side’s top and middle order.

The 23-year-old followed up his six for 37 against Hampshire last week with four for 47 as Warwickshire made 152 for eight on a day stripped of almost exactly half its scheduled overs by rain.

The home side were in danger of coming in under 100 at 77 for seven before Keith Barker counter-attacked.

Yorkshire welcomed David Willey back into their bowling attack but it was Coad who inflicted serious early damage with a burst of three for 12.

He removed William Porterfield, Alex Mellor and Jonathan Trott.

Chasnge bowlers Tim Bresnan and Steve Patterson both struck quickly, the former trapping Sam Hain and the latter Ian Bell. And just after lunch, Patterson had Tim Ambrose caught behind and Coad trapped Rikki Clarke to leave Warwickshire 77 for seven but Patel and Barker built a run-a-ball half-century partnership.

Coad said:“It’s coming out well for me. I’m just happy to be putting into practice all the work I did during the winter. It was good to get Jonathan Trott out. He was one of the ones, him and Bell, the two big names that I wanted.

“It’s easy to bowl alongside players like Tim Bresnan and Steve Patterson because they do their jobs day in and day out and if you need any help, they are there to help you out, It is great to have that.

“It was frustrating that they put on a little partnership but we bowled well all day. There is always going to be a partnership here or there so we have just got to keep doing what we do.”