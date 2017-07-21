Brazen Desire for victory at Owlerton - plus dog cards for Friday and Saturday, July 21, 22

Track 2 runner Brazen Desire (Nap) showed a marked improvement on a third start on herrecent upgrade last time out when beaten only a neck and can take another step forward in Race 4 tonight.

She has previous wins in this class and a personal best of 29.36s when winning four back in lower grade.

She is generally at her best when quickly away and is a danger if allowed go get clear.

Track newcomer Geelo Vic (NB) in trap 2 in Race 12 for trainer Carl Perry is an interesting debutant. He has had three workouts - each time getting quicker - and the hope now is that he can transfer those preliminary spins to graded conditions proper for a winning debut. This could be a good spot for the dog to open his account.

OWLERTON TONIGHT (Fri, July 21) - Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A8) 1 Ballymac Heidi ; 2 Half Pint ; 3 Kanes Senorita ; 4 Ursuline Lexi ; 5 Forge Ash ; 6 Peekaboo Joan

Race 2 18.56 500m Flat (A6)1 Lets Go Six; 2 Sister Sledge ; 3 Monroe Supreme ; 4 Skip It Django ; 5 Cons Rocket ; 6 Layas Girl

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A4) 1 Puckane Mall ; 2 Slow Away ; 3 Glaise Shadow ; 4 Tias May ; 5 Yahoo Angela ; 6 Lightfoot Ana

Race 4 19.27 500m Flat (A4) 1 Ceridwens Rage ; 2 Brazen Desire ; 3 Slaneyside Kirby ; 4 Morgans Mac ; 5 Longrange Silver ; 6 Jaydee

Race 5 19.43 500m Flat Handicap 1 Russanda Vicky; 2 Stride On Maggie; 3 Russelena Hawk; 4 Coney Cactus; 5 Soothing Susy ; 6 Coney Cady Mae

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A7) 1 Swift Demi ; 2 Hi Silver Heals ; 3 El Sabio ; 4 Mill Venetian ; 5 Sausage Roulette ; 6 Slaneyside Heany

Race 7 20.14 280m Flat (D3) 1 Townside Lara ; 2 Ballycowen Kara ; 3 Demesne Romeo ; 4 Worsboro Pearl ; 5 Coney Rocks; 6 Casino Bound

Race 8 20.31 500 Flat (A7) 1 Gaelic Ramble ; 2 Suntan Lady ; 3 Dunbolg Cygnus ; 4 Geelo Bruno ; 5 Stunning Buster ; 6 Divine Joy

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A5) Kilcurra Karen ; 2 Swift Minstral ; 3 Peekaboo George ; 4 Strides Marilyn ; 5 Vigorous Chuckie ; 6 Fair Game

Race 10 21.02 280 Flat (D2) 1 Mustang Mack ; 2 Money Show ; 3 Geelo Clarky ; 4 Coney Mako ; 5 Newlawn Paddy ; 6 Head Iton Boris

Race 11 21.7 5000m Flat (A5) 1 Peekaboo Freddie ; 2 Heeza Bantam ; 3 Logic Reason ; 4 Soberano Prince ; 5 Royston Bobby ; 6 Brooklawn Loch

Race 12 21.33 280m Flat (D4) 1 Townside Mercury ; 2 Geelo Vic ; 3 Forwatreason ; 4 Geelo Cassie ; 5 Logans Treasure ; 6 Run China Lad

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A2) 1 Yahoo Joan ; 2 Tick Tock Clock ; 3 Neamstown Beast ; 4 Swift Century ; 5 VACANT ; 6 Clangers Lad

Race 14 22.07 660m Flat Hanicap 1 Harton Grand ; 2 Rashers Legend ; 3 Smurfing Assasin ; 4 Final Roberto ; 5 Airforce Joe ; 6 Harton Black

Race 15 22.23 280m Flat (D4) 1 Keep The Faith ; 2 Stepaside Batts ; 3 Geelo Onyx ; 4 Livs Houdini ; 5 Geelo Junior ; 6 Star Power

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Travel Violin ; 2 Buckfast Kiera ; 3 Russanda Rhona ; 4 Flawless Flash ; 5 Candlelightdream; 6 VACANT

TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Metro ; 2 Swift Bruno ; 3 Thornwick Lass ; 4 Brazen Samurai ; 5 VACANT ; 6 Power Gamble

Race 2 19.40 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Whinmoor Vixen ; 2 Aero Invicta ; 3 Broomhill Wizard ; 4 Droopys Realm ; 5 VACANT ; 6 Swift Sam

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat (A2) 1 Fourpenny Blitz ; 2 Random Eddie ; 3 Masada Bing ; 4 Another Rouge ; 5 Swift Lyncea ; 6 VACANT

Race 4 20.10 500m Flat Handicap 1 Lagile Brexit ; 2 Cals Villa ; 3 Your Shout; 4 Isnt That Nice ; 5 Swift Ruth ; 6 Dash Away Wink

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Yahoo Pearl ; 2 Ballycowen Colm ; 3 Off You Trot ; 4 VACANT ; 5 Swift Twister; 6 Coolemore Pogba

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Hot Buns ; 2 Pirate Army ; 3 Mystical Girl ; 4 Marys Coco ; 5 Coolboy Blitz ; 6 Lindrick Ronnie

Race 7 20.55 Flat (A6) 1 Mid Tipp Betty; 2 Delivery Boy ; 3 Townside Comet; 4 Express Cherry ; 5 Iconic Butch ; 6 Fahee Bell

Race 8 21.10 280m Flat (D2) 1 Boozed Annie ; 2 Fearsome Solar ; 3 Demesne Recruit ; 4 Skip It Hanney ; 5 Lisnasure ; 6 Carry On

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A7) 1 Cals Slip ; 2 Karlow Blitz ; 3 Sheeza Bantam ; 4 Townside Monroe ; 5 Mullrock Cahill; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 10 21.40 500m Flat (A4) 1 Valiant Striker ; 2 Jacks Phoenix ; 3 Swift Fantasia ; 4 Skip It Betty ; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Townside Titan

Race 11 21.55 280m Flat (D3) 1 No Emotion ; 2 Freds Wonder ; 3 Daboybrian; 4 Breakthenews ; 5 Bright Ben ; 6 Lacken Berrie

Race 12 22.10 500m Flat (A1) 1 Fourpenny Star ; 2 Swift Aspen ; 3 VACANT ; 4 Palatine Boss ; 5 Boomtown Actor ; 6 Swift Darius

Race 13 22.25 280m Flat (D3) 1 Lightfoot Girl ; 2 Monamintra Jodie ; 3 Ballymac Benji ; 4 Mars ; 5 VACANT ; 6 Lightfoot Ola

Race 14 22.440 500m Flat (A1) 1 Vera Vang; 2 Droopys Podge; 3 Chips And Cheese ; 4 VACANT ; 5 Harton Derwent ; 6 Droopys Baresi.

