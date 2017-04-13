World stage awaits Sheffield boxer Sam Sheedy

Promoter Dennis Hobson believes a stoppage win for Sam Sheedy on April 28 will propel him into the world title mix.

Sheedy takes on Abolaji Rasheed for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

In November, Sheedy lost a British title attempt to Tommy Langford on a controversial split-decision verdict.

With Langford now about to challenge for the interim WBO world title, Hobson says Sheedy has proved he belongs in world class company.

“Sam’s experience will be key. He’s been beaten by a supposed world champion in the making in Langford and that experience will stand him in good stead. Manouvering fighters is a skill and if you get the win that’s great, but it’s not always crucial. Sam’s now got that championship experience and knows how to strategise over a 12-round contest.

“Sam’s ready to go now and take on world class fighters, he needs to get the win against Rasheed, and then we’ll move onto the world scene. I think Sam can stop Rasheed because he’s got the bit between his teeth and wants to make a statement. The Nigerian will be thinking about his future and career too. But if I was a betting man, I’d think Sam could get the stoppage.”

Sheedy bill poster

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene