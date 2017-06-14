World Boxing: It's on! Floyd Mayweather confirms August fight with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas

Former multiple world champion Floyd Mayweather has agreed a deal for a boxing match against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26.

Mayweather confirmed the bout - which will take place under normal boxing rules despite McGregor having never boxed either amateur or professionally - on his official Twitter feed.

Conor McGregor has never boxed at amateur or professional level

The 40-year-old Mayweather announced his retirement after winning his 49th straight bout against Andre Berto also in Las Vegas in September 2015.

Mayweather will reportedly be paid over 100 million US dollars for the contest, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view networks across the world.

McGregor has become one of the most recognisable mixed martial artists in the world since he won the UFC featherweight title in December 2015.

After splitting two high-profile bouts with Nate Diaz, McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez to add the organisation's lightweight title in December last year.

The pair first mooted the idea of a fight in a series of exchanges on social media, in which the Irishman urged Mayweather to step up and sign.

Mayweather will not be the first boxing champion to take on challenges from opponents steeped in other combat sports.

Muhammad Ali fought a 15-round draw against Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki in Tokyo in 1976, in which each man was allowed to use his own respective talent.

Given McGregor's non-existent boxing experience and Mayweather's reputation as one of the finest fighters in history, many observers are already predicting a mis-match.