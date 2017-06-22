WBA set deadline on Jamie McDonnell title defence

The World Boxing Association has set a July 3 deadline for an agreement to be reached for Jamie McDonnell to defend his world title against mandatory challenger Liborio Solis.

The organisation have ordered the Doncaster fighter to meet Solis for a second time after their controversial first meeting last November.

The night, McDonnell earned a unanimous points decision despite many onlookers believing he had lost his world bantamweight title to the game Venezuelan.

Solis’ camp immediately issued a rematch request to the WBA who agreed, but no deal for a fight was reached by the initial deadline at the end of February.

Should a deal fail to be agreed by July 3, a purse bid will be held. The WBA have ruled a minimum bid of $125,000 will be required with 75 per cent of the pot going to the champion.

It is expected that McDonnell will next make a voluntary defence against former world super flyweight champion Paul Butler.

That bout has long been in the planning stages with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

It appears likely the McDonnell-Butler clash will take place in the late summer with the winner ordered to defend against Solis.

McDonnell has been WBA ‘regular’ champion at bantamweight for more than three years since beating Tabtimden Na Rachawat at Wembley.