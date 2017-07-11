Video: Two-time boxing champ Nicola Adams is an inspiration to Sheffield students

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams OBE has joined students and teachers at Sheffield’s Chapeltown Academy in a cycling session ahead of ‘Prudential RideLondon.’ She took part in a Q&A session with students, discussing her time growing up in Yorkshire through to becoming GB’s most successful female boxer. That was followed by a spinning class as Adams joined in with the students whom she will be cycling on July 30. She said: “It’s brilliant that the students and teachers from Chapeltown are taking on this challenge.”

She added: “I can’t wait to join them on the starting line.”

Acting Head Teacher at Chapeltown Academy, Ali Jaffer said: “Getting the opportunity to meet someone as inspirational as Nicola is of great benefit to our school.

“The students have really taken to the PruGOals programme, setting a goal and seeing it through to the end is something we like to encourage as much as possible.”

As part of the campaign, students and teachers have been provided with bikes, equipment, training and nutrition and well-being advice to help them achieve their goals.

Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46, part of the world’s greatest festival of cycling, is a 46-mile ride on traffic-free roads. The ride starts at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London immediately after the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 and finishes in front of Buckingham Palace.