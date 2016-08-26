VIDEO: Sheffield boxer Sam Sheedy has to follow trainer’s advice

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Trainer Glyn Rhodes insists his top fighter, Sam Sheedy, has yet to fulfill his potential and will go on to greater things.

The Sheffield middleweight has had a decent career since turning professional eight years ago next month.

He had enjoyed 15 straight wins before eventually losing his unbeaten record in an English light middleweight title fight to Rotherham’s Nav Mansouri.

Since then, the southpaw has had one knockout and a split decision win over Andrew Robinson - a fight in which he was rollocked by his trainer Glyn Rhodes, for not sticking to the fight-plan.

The trainer recalled Sheedy, who has one title win to his career, a Central Area belt, was “going out and doing his own thing” despite instructions in the corner, at the Magna Centre, at the end of July. “I just wanted him to stick to the game plan and box.

“Every time the bell rang he went out and had his own agenda. When he came back to his corner that’s why we me and him ended up more or less falling out.”

Boxers frequently ‘showboat’ and act on their own thoughts rather than instructions, he said.

“He is a young man, (28) he thought he knew best. You can’t put an old head on young shoulders. He thought he knew what he was doing.

“I thought he could have made it a lot easier for himself.”

There have been hopes that promoter Dennis Hobson can land the Wisewood man a British or Commonwealth title shot.

That would suit Rhodes: “I think he can go a lot further than this. I know what the kid can do, and he can do a lot better than he did.”

Rhodes complimented Robinson for his courage in that last Sheedy fight.

“He was a handful; tough. Sam was bouncing some shots off his head that would have KO’d a lot of guys.

“However he took some of those shots I will never know. There are a lot of fighters that wouldn’t take half the shots that he did. He brought his A game.”

Hobson said in his Star column this week he felt: “Some of the showboating is what makes Sam who he is.”

