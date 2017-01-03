Video: Knockout cash donation to Sheffield boxing gym

A boxing gym in one of the most deprived parts of Sheffield has landed a £3,000 donation.

One Health has donated the money to ‘De Hood,’ located in the gym of the former Prince Edward’s School, Manor, to buy new equipment. Gym founder/coach, Reagan Denton, said: “This means so much for our work here to be recognised by such an organisation. It’s fantastic to be able to improve facilities as membership keep growing. It makes a massive difference.”

Derek Bickerstaff, of One Health, said: “It’s always good to be able to donate for these kinds of causes. Reagan has been through a lot and he’s a great role model for the kids. The work he is doing is inspiring and we look forward to playing our part in the next phase of the project.”

Denton, now aged 38, was a pro boxer until he started down a path that led to drugs and ended with a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence. He was determined to return to society and commit himself to improving life in the Manor community he grew up in. ‘De Hood’ now has 380 members and local crime is falling, says Denton.

“Crime dropped by 37% within just a few weeks of us starting this project and fires in the area reduced by half. We’ve been visited by the fire service, police and local MPs who are all amazed by what we’re achieving here.”