VIDEO; Kell Brook ‘will be pound for pound’ greatest’ after beating Gennady Golovkin

Kell Brook says he will achieve his life-long ambition and become the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world on Saturday.

There remains the little matter of beating Gennady Golovkin, who is recognised as current holder of that particular honour.

And while bookies make Golvkin the favourite, they also recognise the Sheffielder as the biggest threat to the Kazakh superstar, so far.

Welterweight champion Brook is sure he can overcome the multi-belt middleweight and so is his Ingle stable-mate Kid Galahad, who has witnessed most of his friend’s

training camp ahead of the 02 collision.

Galahad (Barry Awad) who fights Italian Emiliano Salvini on the undercard, says: “After Kell beats this guy, he will be the number one king, pound for pound, and

Kid Galahad - confident of wins for himself and Brook

the number one fighter in the world.” He said if he was Brook, he would opt for selected huge fights - like Saul Alvarez - and skip around Amir Khan, who Galahad believes has disrespected his friend.

First though, Galahad thinks the South Yorkshire champion will school Golovkin. “I see Kell going in there and hitting him with a straight jab and Golovkin thinking: “That was a very, very hard jab. I wonder what his right hand is going to be like.”

“And when he feels Kell’s power and skill-set...if he thinks he is going to go in there and out-strength Kell, he has got no chance. Kell can go up and down those gears, Golovkin has got one gear. He comes out in the first four rounds and tries to put it on you. If anything he goes back down.”

Galahad has had one fight himself since being banned after testing positive for a banned drug. At the time he publicly claimed one of his brothers had spiked his protein shake and subsequently the UK Anti-Doping unit cut his ban by six months.

Asked about any feud with his relative, he said: “It is what it is. It is past now. Things like this happen. Brothers kill each other! You have to get over it you can’t keep going back and back. You just have to let it go and focus on the future.” He said he hadn’t forgiven his brother and had no relationship with him.

As for his fight on Saturday, he promises an “unbelievable performance. I always deliver.”

He added: “You are going to see skills, fireworks, and you are going to see someone hurt very bad...and it ain’t going to be me.”

