VIDEO: Frail? You're having a laugh: Sheffield boxer hits back at rival's taunts

Liam Cameron claims he is sparring with tougher partners than Sam Sheedy, his actual opponent in an all-Sheffield title derby on October 13.

The Manor Park fighter says the public at Ponds Forge will signal a new future for him, when he attempts to take the Commonwealth middleweight title off the Pitsmoor holder.

He is confident that expert nutritional advice and “a different level of sparring and training” will see him win the title.

“It is going great” he says. “People are going to judge me on the Jez Wilson fight, (another city derby 2012) when I was absolutely weak. Now I am beating all my sprint times and sparring great. Training is going fandabidozi!

“At the moment I am about 11 stone 12...this is the weight (division) for me, I am not going to do it (make weight) easy, I am not going to do it too hard, it is a case of knowing what to eat, when to eat.”

Sheedy’s camp have suggested weight will be an issue for the former super middleweight and that he looks weak.

“Frail?” he replied. “I have never hit so hard, the strength is unbelievable. Sheedy needs to worry about his training, not mine. I am going to be 100%. I am going to be like a maniac on that night.

“He keeps on about weight, (on social media) the past, I don’t know what he’s on about, he’s a bit cuckoo.

“I am taking this fight as a debut fight. Everything (previously) is going to be forgotten.

“I am going to make everything right, so when people say ‘Liam’s lazy, Liam goes on the ropes, Liam doesn’t make weight good’ - this is the new Liam Cameron. Step by step, starting with Sam it is going to be a new era.

The challenger is sparring with Swindon southpaw Jamie Cox. “He is an absolute handful...relentless. I am sparring (opponents) harder than Sheedy.

“Sheedy is sparring the same sparring partners yet again, he always does. I am taking myself out of my comfort zone - which I don’t want to be doing but I am being forced to do it.”

FACTSPOT: Liam Cameron has lost five times out of 24 outings, Sam Sheedy has lost twice in 20 - but neither have every been stopped. Cameron has a 29 per cent KO win rate, nine per cent more than the Commonwealth champion.

