Third time lucky as Josh Wale becomes British champion

Josh Wale is the new British bantamweight champion after earning a unanimous points decision over Jamie Wilson.

Close from the start, Wale just had the edge as he picked up two cards of 115-114 and one 116-112 to earn the title he has dreamed of holding since childhood.

Twice before - against Gavin McDonnell and Jazza Dickens - Wale came up short. But given the opportunity to fight in the home corner, he took advantage.

It may have been his best opportunity to claim the Lord Lonsdale belt but it was far from easy for Wale.

Numerous rounds were very difficult to call with the game Wilson preventing Wale from stringing shots together with constant pressure.

Wilson had learned his lesson from a thoroughly one-sided second round where Wale showed stunning boxing skill to dazzle his Scottish foe.

Wilson would not allow Wale such space to operate again and made life difficult for the Barnsley fighter.

Though always close, Wale delivered the cleaner work over an enthralling 12 rounds.

His 11 year journey to the British title finally reached its destination.

Earlier in the night, Sheffield's Razaq Najib produced a brilliant effort in defeat in an English featherweight title contest against Samir Mouneimne.

Najib maintained a stunning pace throughout but Mouneimne's class and accuracy just gave him the edge, earning him a unanimous points decision.

Rotherham's Lee Appleyard became the English lightweight champion after overwhelming Steve Brogan inside seven rounds.

Appleyard landing clubbing blows from the start and put Brogan through the ropes with a barrage in the first.

He had the Scouse fighter down in the sixth with a big body shot and pounced on him from the start of the seventh, forcing referee Howard Foster to step in with only ten seconds of the round gone.

Recent world title contender Gavin McDonnell was dominant on his low key return to action, dancing rings around Simas Volosinas in an embarrassingly one-sided six round contest.

The Doncaster derby for the Central Area super middleweight title went the way of Richard Thomas after he stopped Daniel Slaney.

Thomas produced the power shots from the first round and while Slaney grew into the fight, he was overwhelmed in the sixth, touching down twice before the bout was waved off.

Doncaster fighters Tom Bell, Reece Mould and Lewis Booth all picked up points wins early on a cracking night of boxing at The Dome.

Bell got up off the canvas to edge out Brett Fidoe 38-37.

Mould was given a difficult night by journeyman Ibrar Riyaz but triumphed 40-37 while Lewis Booth kicked off the evening with a 40-36 win over Michael Mooney.

And Sheffield's Anthony Tomlinson looked strong in his 40-36 win over Fonz Alexander.