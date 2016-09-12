The only way is up for Doncaster boxer Gavin McDonnell

Gavin McDonnell believes his weekend win on the high profile Kell Brook v Gennady Golovkin undercard will help propel him to a world title of his own.

Doncaster’s WBC Silver super-bantamweight champion put in winning display with an outing against Latin American opposition in the shape of Nicaraguan youngster Robin Zamora.

The 18-year-old southpaw had packed in eight bouts, six of which had seen him emerge victorious, since he first dipped his toe in the professional waters almost a year ago.

The Nicaraguans are from tough stock and seldom turn up just to make up the numbers and Zamora didn’t disappoint, despite slipping to a 78-76 eight-round defeat on the scorecard of Reading referee Jeff Hinds., at the O2 Arena London.

Catching McDonnell with regular purposeful lefts to the head, the visitor ensured that there was never too much daylight between the pair and it wasn’t really until the closing three rnds when McDonnell’s class began to tell, a particularly solid right uppercut in the sixth session bringing a whoop from his corner team and signalling a pace increase which ultimately saw the twin home by a two point margin.

Afterwards McDonnell, whose record stands at 16 wins 0 losses and 2 draws, tweeted: “Another win and the ball is back rolling towards a world title. Big thanks to my trainer @davidcoldwell and manager @StefyBull #teammac”

The 30 year old twin of world champion Jamie McDonnell was in demand after the fight...discussing his win with Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and posing for a ‘selfie’ picture back stage.

n Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Denaby Main, will host the next show in the local area, on Saturday October 1.

The Stefy Bull Promotions event will feature: Middleweight Matthew Mallin v Tom Knight, super bantamweight Josh Wale v Ashley Lane and David Allen is slated to campaign at heavyweight.