The lengths Amir Khan will go to - to avoid Kell Brook

Kell Brook is having fun at Amir Khan’s expense - saying his rival has fled to an Australian jungle to escape fighting him.

Khan is being linked with TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.’

“I think he’s travelled to the other end of the world to get away from me,” Brook told Sky.

“The next thing he’ll be saying is, if Kell comes to the jungle and lasts longer than he does, he’ll fight me then!

“He’s always finding an excuse and now he’s travelled to the other side of the world to get away from me.”

Brook, who admits to being “scared of all the spiders and creepy crawlies” added: “It is a programme I enjoy watching. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the show.

“I’ll be voting for him to eat some kangaroo testicles, or something like that.

“I’ll make sure that he has to do something for avoiding the fight with me.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene